Uddhav Thackeray declares Rs 10,000-crore relief for those hit by heavy rain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a Rs 10,000 crore relief package for those affected by the heavy rainfall, including farmers. He said directions have been given to district administrations to provide assistance to farmers and villagers ahead of Diwali.

Incessant rain last week damaged crops in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Crops on over 10 lakh hectares have been destroyed this month with areas in Solapur, Pune, Satara and Osmanabad being the worst hit. Earlier this week, Thackeray visited the areas in Solapur and Osmanabad district to assess the damage.

Thackeray also pointed out the delay on the part of the Union government in releasing Rs 38,000 crore, which is due to the state towards compensation of GST and devolution of taxes, and said that amount could have been used for the relief package.

