Post Nisarga, Uddhav Thackeray seeks completion of ongoing works in coastal districts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also gave in principle approval for additional underground cabling work. (Source: File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also gave in principle approval for additional underground cabling work. (Source: File Photo)

Days after cyclone Nisarga ripped through Raigad district, causing extensive damage to homes, farms, and infrastructure, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the state administration to complete the ongoing works under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) in coastal districts on a war-footing. He also sought that laying of underground cabling and building multi-purpose cyclone shelters be prioritised.

“Under NCRMP, preference should be given to underground cabling works,” said Uddhav in a review meeting of NCRMP projects financed by the World Bank.

On NCRMP works in coastal districts, he said: “In the backdrop of Nisarga cyclone, these works need to be started immediately to tackle any such disaster in the future.” He also directed that lightning arresters be installed in areas susceptible to thunderstorms.

Nisarga made landfall near Shirvardhan in Raigad on June 3 and caused extensive damage in the district, and the neighbouring areas of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar.

Officials said that works worth Rs 397.97 crore under NCRMP are being undertaken in the coastal districts. The work of underground cabling, worth Rs 203 crore, is being carried out at Alibag in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satpadi in Palghar.

The CM also gave in principle approval for additional underground cabling work (Rs 390 crore) at Malvan in Sindhudurg, Alibag, Ratnagiri, and Satpadi, said an official, adding that the government has allocated Rs 53 crore for the Early Warning Dissemination System.

Kishorraje Nimbalkar, Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), said that the coastal areas require 30 multi-purpose cyclone shelters. “Eleven multi-purpose cyclone shelters will now be constructed in coastal areas… Cement slab would be put up on tin sheet roofs, which were damaged in the cyclone,” he added.

