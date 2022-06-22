Amid Maharashtra political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive

Amid the political storm facing the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes shortly after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai as he tested positive for the infection.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s appointed observer in the state, Kamal Nath, told reporters that he could not meet with Thackeray as the CM had tested positive for the infection. He also stated that of the 44 Congress MLAs in the House, 41 had attended the party meeting, while three were on their way. Nath is scheduled to hold a meeting with NCP leader Sharad Pawar next, he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: “Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19,” says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The future of the MVA alliance-led government in Maharashtra hangs in the balance with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with at least 40 MLAs, as he claims, camping in Guwahati, after they were shifted from a resort in Surat early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thackeray hosted a meeting of Sena MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, where only 18 of his party’s 55 MLAs showed up.