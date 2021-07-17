Coordinate with cops on shooting time, place: Uddhav Thackeray to producers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked film and television serial producers to coordinate with Mumbai Police about shooting time and locations in the city and its adjoining areas.

Thackeray held a virtual meeting with the Film Producers Guild, one of the main organisations of Hindi film producers, on Saturday. The guild demanded the shooting timings to be extended beyond 4 pm, and assured the Chief Minister that they would follow all Covid norms, a statement from the CM’s secretariat said.

According to the release, Thackeray mentioned of Covid infections in recent sporting events despite creation of “bio-bubbles”.

“The second wave has not subsided fully and the third wave has come in some countries. So, we will have to follow the Covid norms. In Mumbai and Maharashtra, film producers should conduct Covid tests of their artistes and staff at regular intervals and both the doses of vaccine should be given to them,” said Thackeray.

The CM added that the government is taking cautious steps to relax the restrictions in phases. “Mumbai Police also should seek information about shooting time-table, place and timings from producers. A nodal officer should be appointed to grant permission after ensuring that all the norms are being followed,” he added.