Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to review flood situation in Chiplun

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will today tour the flood-hit Chiplun in district Ratnagiri in the Konkan region.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Thackeray will leave Mumbai for Chiplun at 10 am today. The tour is confined to Chiplun to assess the damage post-flood situation. The trip to flood-ravaged Satara in Western Maharashtra has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

The toll in Maharashtra flood climbed to 112 on Saturday, with the number likely to increase as rescue teams are finding more bodies, particularly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in Raigad district. The main districts affected by rain are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mumbai suburbs, Pune and Thane.

On Saturday, Thackeray reviewed the flood situation in Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site and 39 people are still missing.

A sum of Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts has been released from the State Disaster Response Fund. A fund of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for all other affected districts for immediate response.

A statement issued by the state government’s relief and rehabilitation department said apart from 112 people dying, 99 are missing and 53 have sustained injuries. Rescue teams have evacuated 1.5 lakh people so far. Six relief camps have been opened in Ratnagiri.In all, 21 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sangli and more are being airlifted from Bhubaneshwar, it added.