Uddhav Thackeray calls on sugar cooperative units to produce oxygen

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged the sugar cooperative industry to take the lead in producing oxygen, much needed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thackeray was speaking after the virtual inauguration of the Osmanabad’s Dharashiv sugar cooperative’s ethanol project that has been converted into an oxygen plant.

It is expected to produce six tonne of oxygen with 96 per cent purity daily.

“Efforts are being made by various municipal corporations to produce oxygen. Now, the co-operative and industry sector needs to take the lead in it further,” said Thackeray.

He reiterated that the state needs to become self-reliant in oxygen production to beat the second wave of Covid-19. “Our existing production capacity is 1,200 metric tonne (MT) while the demand is 1,700 MT. If we produce 3,000 MT of oxygen, we will be self-reliant,” he said.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, who also participated in the virtual function, said that setting up oxygen plants should be made mandatory for hospitals having more than 50 beds.

“The focus should be on ensuring that the oxygen required by each district should be produced in that district itself,” he added.