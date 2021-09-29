Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of officials, agencies to discuss potholes

The state cabinet on Tuesday discussed the issue of pothole-ridden roads and highways. Taking cognizance of the issue, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday evening.

The Bombay High Court on Friday had asked the Centre and Maharashtra government to be “serious” about the issue of potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway and other highways in Maharashtra.

Sources said that several Cabinet ministers expressed displeasure over the issue at the meeting by narrating their experiences. One Cabinet minister said the state is also being blamed for highways that are not under its control, like the Mumbai-Goa highway, sources said.

Thackeray said that a meeting of all concerned agencies will be held on Wednesday evening in which a decision may be taken on fixing the responsibility on engineers and on filling up potholes in a time-bound manner.