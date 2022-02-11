Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at BJP and Maharashtra Governor over frequent visits to Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday taunted former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its proximity with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, pointing out opposition party leaders’ “almost daily visits” to the sprawling Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

“When we were in the Opposition, I used to come to Raj Bhavan with a delegation once or twice a year. I didn’t come daily. I used to meet the governor and tell him about our problems,” Thackeray said during the inauguration of the reconstructed Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Thackeray’s remarks come in the backdrop of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders levelling allegations against BJP for taking delegations to the governor frequently in the last two years and alleged that Raj Bhavan was being used for playing politics in the state.

Thackeray further said that the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, surrounded on three sides by the Arabian Sea is the most beautiful Raj Bhavan in the country. “Whatever the political climate might be here, the air in the Raj Bhavan is still cold,” he remarked.

Koshyari said that during his two and a half years as Governor, he strived to transform Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan. The governor further suggested that the names of saints should be considered while renaming Durbar Halls in Raj Bhavan across the country and it would be appropriate to rename the new Durbar Hall in Maharashtra Raj Bhavan as ‘Samarth Hall’.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that the inauguration of the new Darbar Hall in the Platinum Jubilee of India’s Independence is a celebration of democracy. He expressed his hope of Raj Bhavan becoming a powerful centre for the welfare of the people of the State.

The reconstructed Durbar Hall stands in the same place where the Old Durbar Hall stood. The decision for reconstruction was taken after it was declared unfit for use. While the previous hall had a seating capacity of 225, the new one has a seating capacity of 750.

The reconstructed Darbar Hall has maintained the heritage features of the old Durbar Hall.

The Old Durbar Hall, designed by Architect George Wittet, was built in the year 1911 to welcome King George V and Queen Mary of England.