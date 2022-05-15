Uddhav Thackeray needs to tell people what he has done as CM for Maharashtra: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray seems to have forgotten that he is also the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and bringing down the price of petrol and diesel by reducing Value Added Tax was under his jurisdiction, said state BJP president Chandrakant Patil Saturday.

Patil was responding to Thackeray’s address during the Sena’s Shiv Sampark Abhiyan rally at BKC ground in Mumbai in which he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and also took on the issues of inflation, unemployment, the conflict in Kashmir as well as the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. The Maharashtra chief minister also said if underworld don Dawood Ibrahim were to join the BJP, they would immediately make him a minister at the Centre.

In response, Patil said, “The CM needs to be reminded that there is already one cabinet minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi government who is lodged in prison following his land deal and financial transactions.” Patil was referring to NCP Minister Nawab Malik who is in prison on money laundering charges.

Before this, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had alleged Malik had links with a 1993 bomb blast convict Sardar Shahwali Khan and Mohammad Salim—a frontman of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

Patil said, “The entire focus of Thackeray was to point fingers at the Centre and the BJP. But it would have served well if he could at least talk about what work his government did in the state. Their performance is dismal in almost every sector.”

It looks like when Thackeray took to stage, Patil continued, “He forgot he was the CM.”