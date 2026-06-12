Ram Temple donation controversy: Uddhav Thackeray plans Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the party had contributed Rs 1 crore towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said the temple trust should address the donation misuse allegations.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Ram temple donation AyodhyaShiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is disturbed by the reports of alleged irregularities in donations made at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, MP Sanjay Raut said.
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in donations made at the temple, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said he had discussed the issue with Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders will soon travel to Ayodhya. “Uddhav Thackeray is disturbed. We discussed this, and it feels like Lord Ram is calling us. We will soon go to Ayodhya and raise this issue there,” Raut said.

Raut’s remarks are in the backdrop of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav recently demanding judicial intervention into reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have gone missing. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rejected the allegations.

Raut questioned how such allegations could emerge around donations made at one of the country’s most prominent temples. “It is shocking. How can anyone dare touch money offered at the temple? What kind of people can do this?” he said.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav alleges Ram Temple donation funds missing, trust refutes charges

Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) had contributed Rs 1 crore towards the construction of the temple and said the temple trust should address the questions now being raised. “Questions are now being raised about the handling of donations. Why are questions being raised over CCTV footage? Why is Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra silent?” he said.

Raut also referred to recent remarks by former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying he indicated he had information related to the controversy. “Brij Bhushan Singh says he knows what happened but cannot speak because powerful people are involved. If somebody like him is saying this, then the issue is serious,” Raut said.

He also questioned those who routinely speak about security threats to the temple. “They keep saying Ram temple faces threats from terrorists. Then who are the people seen in CCTV cameras? And why are questions now being raised about that footage? If allegations are being made about money offered at Lord Ram’s temple, then this is a serious issue,” he said.

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Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders will raise the issue in Ayodhya.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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