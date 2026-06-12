Ram Temple donation controversy: Uddhav Thackeray plans Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is disturbed by the reports of alleged irregularities in donations made at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, MP Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in donations made at the temple, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said he had discussed the issue with Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders will soon travel to Ayodhya. “Uddhav Thackeray is disturbed. We discussed this, and it feels like Lord Ram is calling us. We will soon go to Ayodhya and raise this issue there,” Raut said.

Raut’s remarks are in the backdrop of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav recently demanding judicial intervention into reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have gone missing. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rejected the allegations.