Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray asks BMC to get test reports in less time

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked the BMC to pay special attention in getting Covid-19 test reports of patients as soon as possible and ensure availability of oxygen, medicines and hospitals beds.

“The number of patients is increasing exponentially. In such a situation, early diagnosis can prevent it from further spreading,” he said during a meeting with BMC, MMRDA and government officials. Officials said that BMC has instructed all laboratories to provide test reports within 24 hours.

The CM added that emphasis should be given on making additional beds available for patients. “Also, coordinate with manufacturers or suppliers of oxygen and medicines,” he said. He further said that all pre-monsoon works should be completed before May 31.