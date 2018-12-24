Uddhav Thackeray borrows Rahul’s words to attack PM, says ‘chowkidar hi chor hai’

Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said BJP was keen on an alliance with Shiv Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday listed a few conditions before the saffron party for such a pact, the foremost being a decision on Ram temple and farm loan waiver. The remark indicates that the Sena might be amenable to talks for an alliance after it had declared earlier this year that it would go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Shiv Sena not interested in an alliance with BJP till decisions are taken on Ram temple, farm loan waiver, and crop insurance,” Thackeray said at a religious congregation in Pandharpur, which comes exactly a month after his visit to Ayodhya.

Borrowing words from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s playbook, Thackeray used the term “chowkidar hi chor hai” to take a veiled dig at PM Modi. “In one of the state tours, a farmer showed me a pest-infested lime tree. The lime tree is actually used to make pesticides but this was a plant that was infested with pest. The farmer told me that for the first time in his lifetime, he had seen a lime tree getting infested. I had told him halli paharekarich chorya karaylaa laagale aahet (Today, security persons have themselves become thieves),” the Sena chief said.

In a bid to steal a march over the BJP on the Ram temple issue, Thackeray also accused the saffron party of dragging its feet on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and warned that while Hindus might be innocent, there were not fools.

“It’s been 30 years and still you say that matter is in court. Hindus are innocent but not fools. Let there be a discussion in Parliament on the Ram temple issue, who are in your favour on this issue among NDA will be clear,” the Sena chief said. He also asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to declare their views on Hindutva and construction of Ram temple.

The BJP’s defeat in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has given the saffron party’s crotchety ally an opportunity to flex its political muscle. Thackeray also raked up the Rafale deal to accuse the BJP of corruption while ignoring pay hikes for the soldiers.

“A company that had no experience was given a contract (for Rafale deal). Soldiers of our country need a pay hike which you don’t give, but you do scams in the purchase of arms and ammunition,” he said.

To further Thackeray’s image as a Hindutva mascot, the party has also coined a new slogan, Vithunamacha Jaijaikar – Pahele Mandir Phir Sarkar (Hail the name of Lord Vitthal – first the temple, then the government).

Thackeray also said he would soon visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Stressing that the people were fed up with the BJP government, he said, “The outcome of Mizoram and Telangana assembly elections has given a clear message that voters have rejected national parties and chosen strong regional options.”