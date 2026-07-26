Uddhav tells PM to stop ‘breaking parties’, focus on governance; Raj hails student agitation at joint rally

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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop “breaking political parties” and instead focus on governance, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray hailed the student agitation that led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
The Thackeray cousins were addressing the Tiranga Vijay Rally at Shivaji Park, organised in support of the youth-led agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy over the last week, which has resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister yesterday.
Referring to Pradhan’s resignation, Uddhav said it had shown that “a cockroach has defeated the Dictator.”
“I want to tell Modiji to stop focusing on breaking political parties and instead work on governance. Your Cabinet ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh were busy defending Dharmendra Pradhan” Uddhav said.
Describing the gathering as a victory for the student movement rather than a political celebration, he said, “This is not the celebration of winning elections. It is to prove that deshbhakts have defeated andhbhakts. The fire of this agitation has now spread across the country.”
He said the opposition was not concerned about elections and appealed to the youth to keep the movement alive.
“Modiji has seen that while votes can be stolen, the people cannot be. You youngsters have written a golden chapter in the history of this country. My only request is that you do not let this awareness fade away,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray described the event as a celebration of the students’ victory.
“Today is the day to celebrate the victory of this agitation. Gen Z has shown how to make the government bend,” he said.
Raj also read out the names of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, after which the gathering observed a minute’s silence.
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