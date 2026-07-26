Uddhav tells PM to stop ‘breaking parties’, focus on governance; Raj hails student agitation at joint rally

Addressing the gathering, Raj Thackeray described the event as a celebration of the students' victory. (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop “breaking political parties” and instead focus on governance, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray hailed the student agitation that led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The Thackeray cousins were addressing the Tiranga Vijay Rally at Shivaji Park, organised in support of the youth-led agitation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy over the last week, which has resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister yesterday.

Referring to Pradhan’s resignation, Uddhav said it had shown that “a cockroach has defeated the Dictator.”