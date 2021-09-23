Uddhav takes note of staff shortage at MPSC, asks dept to send indents in a week

At a time when the state is facing shortage of staff, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a stern note of various departments not sending requisition letters to Maharashtra Public Service Commission for hiring more staff.

In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray took a stern view on how some departments had not sent indents and asked them to send them by September 30.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also said that immediate steps must be taken up to fill the posts.

A minister said that the government was getting a bad name because posts were not filled.