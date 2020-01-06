Mumbai Confidential: And The Post Goes To…

Uddhav Thackarey Uddhav Thackarey

Hectic lobbying is going on for key positions in the Chief Minister’s Office and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s office. Sources said the CMO has received nearly 300 applications from officials interested to serve in various positions, while Pawar’s office has received over 60 applications. Pawar is likely to opt for trusted officials who have worked with him in the past. Gajanan Patil, a trusted hand, has already started working in his office.

Slot 17

After the portfolios, it is the order of seniority in the Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet has now become a bone of contention between the allies. After walking off with key Cabinet berths including home, finance, water resources, cooperatives and rural development, NCP has now insisted that a 2013 government resolution, which lays the basis for fixing the seniority, should be made use of. But implementing it without any exceptions being made would see Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, often seen as the most powerful Sena leader outside the Thackeray family, being relegated to the 17th rank in the Cabinet. Also Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat would be pushed down to no. 10. Sources said Uddhav may use discretionary powers vested in him to upgrade the seniority of these leaders in the Cabinet.

The Pawar Factor

Many in the corridors of power believe that Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet expansion had NCP president Sharad Pawar’s imprint written all over it. And with the focus now changing to the rejig of bureaucracy, sources said Pawar is also likely to have a major say in the reshuffle of the senior bureaucracy. With a major rejig in the offing in the next week or so, Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak, has also become an important power centre for bureaucrats, keen to corner plum postings, along with Uddhav’s residence, Matoshree.

Ultimatum

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray finally allocated portfolios on Sunday after much delay. But it wasn’t before some anxious moments. With both Congress and NCP playing hardball, sources said that a consensus was arrived at only after Uddhav issued an ultimatum to the allies. After another round of negotiations ended unsuccessfully, the CM had stepped in to issue a deadline for finalisation of the portfolios.

The Coordinator

Aaditya Thackeray has ensured he will be a part of all diplomatic engagements in his father’s government by bagging the protocol department. In the Cabinet expansion exercise, Aaditya, the youngest minister in Uddhav’s government, has been offered the key environment, tourism, and protocol department. Sources said that retaining the protocol was a conscious decision of the Thackeray family. Uddhav has also entrusted the work of parliamentary affairs to his trusted aide, Anil Parab.

