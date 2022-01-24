Uddhav slams BJP: ‘Unfortunate we nurtured them for 25 yrs’

Making his first public appearance after a spine surgery in November last year, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a blistering attack on the BJP stating that the Sena had “wasted 25 years because of its political alliance” with the party.

He was addressing his party cadre on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Taking on the BJP , which has been constantly attacking him due to his absence from office after his surgery, Thackeray said, “Soon, I will step out and tour Maharashtra. I will show the power of Saffron to the opponents who are worried about my health. Like there is a caretaker government, they are caretaker opposition, and they will self-destruct.”

Reiterating an earlier statement that the Sena has wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP, Thackeray said, “I still maintain that. Why did we step aside from them? Today, the hollow Hindutva they display is nothing but a charade for power. It is unfortunate we nurtured them for 25 years.”

“(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah came to Pune and challenged us to contest alone. We have accepted that challenge… If you have the courage, contest on strength of workers. Merely challenging us and putting ED (Enforcement Directorate) and other agencies behind us is not courage,” he added.