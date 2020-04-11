Uddhav should break silence on letting Wadhawans visit Mahabaleshwar: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should break his silence on scam accused and DHFL promoters Wadhawans being allowed to visit Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

“Does Maharashtra have two different sets of rules for the rich and the poor,” Fadnavis said.

At a time when even emergency cases are being repeatedly verified before police relax norms, and a death or emergency in a family are also subjected to highest scrutiny before allowing people to travel within the city, “here we have a family of 23 granted travel permission for holiday at a hill station”, Fadnavis said.

The former CM said, “Asking a principal secretary (Amitabh Gupta) to proceed on long leave is not enough, as no officer takes such decisions (to let the Wqdhawans travel) on his own. At whose behest did the police officer give permission?”

While state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe, Fadnavis said, “That is not enough. The Home Minister should take entire responsibility, and the chief minister should speak on why such permission was given and by whom…”

A state BJP leader said, “Allowing the Wadhawans to go on a holiday cannot be perceived as an oversight or a general error. After all, CBI has served look-out notice. Therefore, to presume a senior officer was not mindful of ramifications is ridiculous.”

