After Uddhav Sena, Shinde faction also seeks nod from BMC to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

While the BMC is yet to give permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold the party’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday also submitted an application to the civic body, seeking to book Shivaji Park to hold a rally on Dussehra, which falls on October 5.

The BMC on Friday confirmed that it has received applications from both the factions. “We have received two applications seeking permission to hold the rally on Dussehra. One of the applications came from MLA Sada Sarvankar (a member of the Shinde faction). The corporation has not given a nod to anyone yet and a decision will be taken after the Ganpati festival,” said Prashant Sapkale, Assistant Commissioner of G North ward, where the park is located.

The Shiv Sena has been holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park or “Shiv Tirth” as the party calls it for years. The rally has been one of the most important events for Sena since its foundation in 1966. In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rally was organised virtually. In 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda hall at Kings Circle.

This year, due to the split in the Sena – caused by the rebellion of Shinde and 39 other MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government – there are two claimants for the ground.

On August 22, the BMC had received the first application seeking permission from the Thackeray-led Sena to hold its rally at Shivaji Park. However, the civic body, which is now being run by an administrator, is yet to give its nod to the party.

Sources said all party workers, MLAs and MPs who are with Shinde, have been asked to come to Mumbai on Dussehra.

Earlier, Thackeray had said that his party would hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park as before. “Let there be no confusion on who will hold the rally on Dussehra. It will be us, it will be Shiv Sena. A Dussehra rally will be held and it will be held in Shivaji Park,” he had told the media.

His son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray had, meanwhile, alleged the party’s application was facing hurdles from the authorities.