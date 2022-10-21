Ex-corporator from Uddhav’s Sena booked for illegally distributing BMC sewing machines

Balkrishna Brid, a former corporator from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav B Thackeray), has been booked for allegedly distributing 47 sewing machines owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation despite having no power to do so.

The term of the 227 corporators elected in 2017, including Brid, ended on March 7. The BMC is now being run by administrators.

A first information report was registered Thursday by the Dahisar police under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and cheating, soon after assistant engineer Sushil Ingole from the R North ward lodged a complaint.

Brid is a former corporator from ward no. 3. For 2021-2022, needy people were to be given 204 sewing machines. About 50 machines were distributed on March 12 and another 50 machines on March 19.

The BMC learnt that Brid distributed some sewing machines on September 15 through its social welfare centre in Ketkipada, Dahisar (east). An inspection followed the next day and it was found that Brid had distributed 47 machines while 57 remained with the BMC, according to the complaint.

The BMC alleged that the former corporator had distributed the machines despite knowing he was not authorised to do so. Brid did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express till the time of going to press.