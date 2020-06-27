Uddhav says Maharashtra won’t hold final exams for any course, writes to PM

Mumbai Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Friday said the state government has decided not to conduct final year and final semester exams for non-professional and professional courses. Thackeray has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to instruct apex bodies to cancel final year/ semester exams of professional courses in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter to the PM, dated June 25, Thackeray said considering the current situation, the state Disaster Management Authority, in a meeting on June 18, decided not to conduct final year/semester exams of non-professional as well as professional courses and award degrees to students based on a formula to be decided by universities.

Since professional courses in the state colleges are regulated by various national-level apex councils, which are the final deciding authority in matters of examinations, Thackeray appealed to the PM to instruct them “to endorse the decision of the state government”.

“The present atmosphere is not conducive for conduct of any examinations and classes. Further, conducting examinations amidst existing pandemic may prove an enormous task for the district/ municipal administration, examining authorities, besides students and parents,” the letter states.

The apex bodies include All India Council of Technical Education, Council of Architecture, Bar Council of India, National Council of Teacher Education and National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd