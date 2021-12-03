Uddhav released from hospital after 22 days

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent cervical spine surgery last month, was discharged on Thursday after spending 22 days at H N Reliance Hospital. He has been advised to work from home for the next few days, said a statement from the CM secretariat.

Thackeray (61) underwent a cervical spine surgery, which was performed by a team led by Dr Shekhar Bhojraj on November 12. Since then he was undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital.

While Thackeray was initially scheduled to be discharged four days after the surgery, a procedure for clotting that he had to undergo after the surgery delayed his discharge from the hospital, said officials.

A statement from CM secretariat, quoting cardiologist Dr Ajit Desai, said that the chief minister has been discharged.

After his discharge, Thackeray went to his official residence Varsha bungalow in Malabar Hill.

Officials said that he will stay at Varsha for sometime considering his official work and medical check-up.

“He will take a few more weeks to resume office physically. He will continue to clear important files and hold virtual meetings,” said an official.

On Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab had said that Winter Session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, considering the chief minister’s health.