Monday, August 01, 2022

Uddhav visits Raut’s family; calls him ‘true Shiv Sainik’ who didn’t give in

Thackeray slammed the BJP over the arrest of Raut and hailed the Rajya Sabha MP as a “true Shiv Sainik” who did not succumb to pressure.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 12:58:19 am
Former CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray meets with the mother of party MP Sanjay Raut, in Mumbai, Aug 1, 2022. (PTI)

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl scam, party chief Uddhav Thackeray called on the family of Raut on Monday afternoon in order to provide solace.

Later in the day, during a press conference, Thackeray slammed the BJP over the arrest of Raut and hailed the Rajya Sabha MP as a “true Shiv Sainik” who did not succumb to pressure.

“I am proud of Sanjay Raut. He is a real Shiv Sainik. He did not bow down to the pressure and those who did are not with us. Those who bow down to the pressure cannot be Shiv Sainik,” Thackeray said.

The former chief minister along with MP Arvind Sawant and other party representatives visited Raut’s bungalow Maitri in Bhandup and interacted with Raut’s aged mother, wife Varsha and daughter.

Raut’s mother could be seen getting emotional on Sunday while Raut was detained by the ED after searching the residence.

During the press conference, reacting to BJP president JP Nadda’s comment that family-run parties will perish, Thackeray accused BJP of attempting to finish off the opponents and the regional parties.

Starting that Nadda’s speech was dangerous, Thackeray said, “JP Nadda’s yesterday’s speech indicate that the BJP doesn’t want the regional parties and they are conspiring to finish off regional parties. Their mask is also off.  Koshiyari had inadvertently brought the dream of crushing Marathi manoos out before us and similarly, Nadda ji has also revealed that they do not want other parties to exist in the country and want dictatorship,”

Thackeray further said that if the BJP wants to finish off the regional parties, then they should face elections and people and see what the people of the country and state want.

He also warned the national party that the time doesn’t remain same and it keeps changing.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:58:19 am

