Uddhav, Raut to attend Opposition meet called by Sonia Gandhi

While the meeting is likely to the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant issue, sources in the Sena said it was yet to decide on the issues that will be taken up in the meeting. While the meeting is likely to the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant issue, sources in the Sena said it was yet to decide on the issues that will be taken up in the meeting.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut will attend, via video-conference, the Opposition leaders’ meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday afternoon to discuss the current situation in the country. Eighteen parties have been invited for the meet, sources said.

This will be the first meeting of opposition parties, led by the Congress, that Thackeray will attend as a chief minister. Thackeray had met Gandhi for the first time in February after the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government was formed in Maharashtra.

While the meeting is likely to the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant issue, sources in the Sena said it was yet to decide on the issues that will be taken up in the meeting.

In January, the Sena had skipped an opposition parties meeting called by the Congress on the Citizenship Amendment Act, citing “miscommunication” between the two parties. Two days later, Sena leader and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It was termed an “informal” meeting by the Sena leaders.

In November last year, Sena MP Arvind Sawant had resigned as a Union minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government alleging that the BJP had not honoured the promise of sharing equal power in the state.

With Sawant’s resignation, the Sena had exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but so far it has not joined the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.