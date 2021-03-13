Uddhav meets Maratha leaders, says state will win battle in SC

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting on Friday with community leaders and representatives of Maratha organisations, said the state will win the legal battle by fighting the case in coordination with everyone ( ANI )

Ahead of the day-to-day hearing on the Maratha quota case in Supreme Court from March 15, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting on Friday with community leaders and representatives of Maratha organisations, said the state will win the legal battle by fighting the case in coordination with everyone.

Thackeray chaired a meeting that was attended by Cabinet ministers Ashok Chavan and Eknath Shinde, MP Sambhaji Raje, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others.



“Senior lawyers of the government are presenting the state’s case strongly. Private petitioners also have an opportunity to present their case in support of reservation. Private petitioners, who want to make their case, should team up with the government and submit necessary documents in support of the case,” said Thackeray.

A meeting of the Maratha community would be held soon to discuss their issues, which would be resolved by the government, he added.



On Monday, the SC, while hearing the reservation case, had sought responses from states on quota for special communities.