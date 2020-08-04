Uddhav may not attend bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Sanjay Raut said that the Covid-19 outbreak in Ayodhya and surrounding areas was a cause of concern. Sanjay Raut said that the Covid-19 outbreak in Ayodhya and surrounding areas was a cause of concern.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may not attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. No formal invitation has been sent to Thackeray to attend the ceremony.

“Nobody is waiting for the invitation. It is not about invitation. We don’t want to give it a political colour. Fewer people should go to the ceremony considering the medical emergency in the state. We can go later on and perform puja,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

The Sena MP added that the Covid-19 outbreak in Ayodhya and surrounding areas was a cause of concern. “While Uttar Pradesh’s minister Kamal Rani lost life (due to Covid-19), three other ministers and BJP leaders are infected with the disease. So, fewer people should go to Ayodhya to attend the bhoomi pujan. It is important that the PM is going and Thackeray can go anytime,” said Raut.

The Sena MP added that the Sena has always contributed for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The temple construction has become possible due to the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The BJP, VHP and the Sangh Parivar have accepted that Shiv Sainiks pulled down the masjid. So, we have laid the foundation of the Ram temple. We are happy that the temple is being built,” Raut said, adding that the party has donated Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction.

However, in absence of the instructions from the party, the Sena cadre is confused on whether to celebrate the bhoomi pujan on Wednesday. A party functionary said the party has not issued any instructions to its office bearers. “Since the party chief has not been invited for the event, the cadre is confused about the celebrations. So, leaders may individually organise small programmes to celebrate the bhoomi pujan,” said a Sena functionary.

