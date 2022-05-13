Uddhav likely to take on MNS, BJP at first physical political rally since he became Maharashtra CM

During Shiv Sena’s first mega rally on Saturday since the pandemic broke out, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take on political opponents such as MNS and BJP over Hindutva and other issues.

Sena leaders said this would be Thackeray’s first physical political rally after he became the chief minister and the pandemic broke out. Thackeray has addressed many virtual rallies, along with party’s foundation day ceremony and the annual Dussehra rally in the last two years, but this will be his first political rally.

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab is organising the rally to be held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex on Saturday.

A Sena leader said the rally is part of the party’s Shiv Sampark Abhiyan and a large mobilisation of party workers is expected.

“Uddhav ji will not just only take on the MNS, which has recently latched on to the Hindutva agenda, but also on the BJP, which is tacitly supporting it. The Sena chief will also take on the BJP on other issues like corruption. He is likely to take an aggressive stand on all issues,” said the leader, adding that he is likely to speak on the development works carried out by the state government.

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray had said that he would not only remove his mask but also that of the Opposition in the rally while give it a befitting reply.

Subsequently, the Shiv Sena had launched a teaser for the rally featuring a clip of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray saying – “I am a Sena pramukh because of the support of the Shiv Sainiks”.

The teaser urged that everyone must come for the rally to “hear the true assent of Hindutva”.

The rally comes in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray upping the ante on Hindutva and raking up the issue of removing loudspeakers from mosques as well as Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana’s attempt of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM’s personal residence Matoshree in Mumbai.