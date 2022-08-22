Uddhav likely to embark on state tour to rejuvenate cadre

In a bid to rejuvenate the party cadre in the state, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to start a statewide tour which is proposed to kick off from Thane, the fief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who recently split from the Sena.

The tour, which is being called the ‘Maha Prabodhan Yatra’, is expected to see Thackeray tour the state and hold rallies in each of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In all likelihood, the first rally will take place mid September, after the Ganeshotsav festivities in the state. The Sena hopes to flag off the tour from Thane with a rally at Tembhi Naka, which is a stronghold of Shinde.

Meanwhile, with the Supreme Court set to hear the petitions filed by both the Sena factions on Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at the rebels saying those who had left the Sena to join the Shinde camp had no courage to face elections in the state.

“I have faith in the judiciary. The sentiments of the people are with us. They are just waiting for the elections. However, these traitors do not have the courage to face the election. They will be taught a lesson by the public,” Thackeray said while addressing the party cadre on Sunday.