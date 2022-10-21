scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Uddhav-led Shiv Sena accuses BJP of insulting veteran singer

In response, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) should change its name. They have become a crying Sena. For anything and everything they start howling.”

Rahul Deshpande

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Sachin Ahir has targeted BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, saying he insulted renowned singer Rahul Deshpande. Ahir also tweeted and circulated a video clipping to substantiate his charges. He alleged Deshpande was asked to stop singing as Kotecha wanted to felicitate Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shortly after his arrival at a function. BJP had organised ‘Deep Utsav’ to celebrate Diwali at Jamboori Maidan in Worli.

As part of the function, it had invited Deshpande to perform. “The stage was all set as is evident from the video with Rahul Deshpande taking centre-stage along with musicians. But the organisers promptly asked him to stop as they wanted to felicitate Shroff, who arrived at the venue,” Ahir alleged. “BJP should explain why it insulted such a great singer.”

In response, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, “Shiv Sena (UBT) should change its name. They have become a crying Sena. For anything and everything they start howling.” “The problem is Shiv Sena (UBT) does not do anything themselves. When BJP is doing good work they engage in nitpicking. Instead of attacking BJP, Sachin Ahir should acknowledge BJP’s efforts to honour and promote Marathi music and musicians,” he added. “Where is the question of inulting anybody and why would the BJP do such a thing,” he asked.

Next Story

Bombay High Court grants bail to doctor accused of raping minor in 2018

