Uddhav-led Sena’s MLC joins rival faction; CM Shinde seeks to make Bajoria as new party chief whip

After the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra broke into two factions last year with 40 MLAs and 13 MPs parting ways with Uddhav Thackeray to join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group, for the first time a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Thackeray-led Sena has switched sides to the rebel faction.

Viplove Bajoria, an MLC under the Uddhav group, officially switched over to the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena this week. In the wake of the development, CM Shinde has written a letter to the legislative council’s deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is part of the Thackeray faction, to appoint Bajoria as Shiv Sena’s chief whip in the legislative council.

The ruling Shindi-BJP government, however, does not enjoy a majority in the Upper House, as Uddhav-led Shiv Sena has a majority in the legislative council.

Of the total 78 members in the Upper House, Uddhav’s faction had 11 members and also got a post of Opposition leader in the legislative council. After Bajoria switched over to the rival side, Uddhav’s Sena is left with 10 MLCs.

The move comes days after the Election Commission recognised CM Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party name and party symbol of bow and arrow.

“I have received a letter to appoint Bajoria as the whip of their party. However, no decision has yet been taken on it,” Gorhe said.

Shinde’s demand to make Bajoria as the chief whip is considered to be an attempt to corner the Uddhav-led Sena.

Advertisement

At present, Anil Parab of the Uddhav Thackeray faction is the chief whip of the party in the legislative council.