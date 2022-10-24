scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Uddhav-led Sena claims 22 rebel Sena MLAs set to join BJP

In its weekly column, where it also slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for being inactive during the "wet drought" in the state, the party claimed that Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister is a temporary arrangement made by the BJP.

“Now everyone has understood that his (Shinde) chief ministerial uniform will be taken off anytime,” the Rokthok column in Saamana claimed. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Sunday claimed that as many as 22 out of the 40 rebel Sena MLAs will soon join the BJP.

“Now everyone has understood that his (Shinde) chief ministerial uniform will be taken off anytime,” the Rokthok column in Saamana claimed.

“The Shinde faction’s claim of success in the gram panchayat and sarpanch elections of Maharashtra is false. At least 22 MLAs of the Shinde group are upset. It seems clear that majority of these MLAs will merge themselves with the BJP,” the column states. The column further states that Shinde’s actions have caused great damage to Maharashtra and the state will not forgive him and that BJP will continue to use Shinde for their benefit.

The column further said, “Shinde’s contribution to the development of Maharashtra as CM is not visible. Devendra Fadnavis is seen everywhere. Shinde has no influence in Delhi. Fadnavis went to Delhi on Tuesday and brought approval from the Railway Ministry for the land the Maharashtra government wants from the railways for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project under its ambitious strategy to de-slum Mumbai.”

It added, “Full credit for the redevelopment of Dharavi therefore goes to Fadnavis. The CM of the state is nowhere in the announcement of this important project.”
Meanwhile,there have been speculations that some of Congress MLAs including a senior leader Ashok Chavhan are likely to join BJP. However when asked the Congress they refuted it saying “it’s just a baseless rumour”.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 04:25:32 am
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could intervene

