Uddhav-led faction misused Hindutva as poll plank, real Shiv Sena with us: Tejasvi Surya

National President of BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya on Friday slammed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for moving away from its core ideals and misusing Hindutva as an opportunity for elections. He was speaking during his visit to Mumbai on Friday at Veer Savarkar Auditorium opposite Shivaji Park.

He said, “It is a matter of great misfortune, that Hindutva, an issue which was so dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, became an agenda of opportunism for a certain faction of Shiv Sena. For BJP, Hindutva and nationalism are not election agendas. We will never compromise on nationalism. This is the primary difference between a section of Shiv Sena, which went away from its core ideals, and the original Shiv Sena, which is with us.”

Calling Uddhav Thackeray’s camp ‘Vasuli Sena’, Surya said, “Unfortunately, a certain faction of Shiv Sena is practising today the politics of appeasement, opportunism and family dynasty. We expected the Shiv Sena, which is the legacy of the great Balasaheb Thackeray, to stay away from this kind of politics.”

He also inaugurated the branch office of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, named Yuva Warriors, at Worli, which is the assembly constituency of Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. When asked if he chose Worli to challenge another young leader, he said, “You are giving too much importance to one constituency. For BJP, every constituency is important…”

Surya also attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said, “Congress has always tried to destabilise India and break India. The objective of ‘Bharat Jodo’ is not to unite India. Because there is no need to unite India which is already a united harmonious nation. Its objective is to one more time attempt a political revival and resurrection of a repeatedly failed political leader: Rahul Gandhi.”