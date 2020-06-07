Uddhav inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur

Thackeray further said that coal mines should ensure low pollution levels. ‘The mines should also be environment friendly,’ he said. Thackeray further said that coal mines should ensure low pollution levels. ‘The mines should also be environment friendly,’ he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields’ Adasa coal mine near Nagpur through a videoconference, stating that the proper utilisation of mines would help resolve the power shortage issue.

‘Coal is very important for power generation. If we utilise the production of the quality of coal properly, then the issue of shortage of power will be resolved. It will also help provide uninterrupted electricity supply at cheaper rates to rural areas,’ said Thackeray after the inauguration of the coal mine.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also simultaneously inaugurated two mines in MP. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi joined the event online.

Thackeray further said that coal mines should ensure low pollution levels. ‘The mines should also be environment friendly,’ he said.

Officials said an investment of Rs 334 crore has been made on the Adasa coal mine that will produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of coal per year. It will also provide employment to 550 people.

