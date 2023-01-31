Uddhav illegally amended party constitution: Shinde faction

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which has locked horns with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Sena in the Election Commission by staking claim over the party name and poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’, has claimed in its final statement to the EC that Uddhav had illegally amended the party constitution in January 2018 and appointed himself as president.

Uddhav led Sena, however, has refuted the claims and allegations saying that Shinde has enjoyed the position of a Shiv Sena Leader under the 2018 Constitution, the Petitioner is estopped from contending that the 2018 Constitution Amendment and the 2018 Organisational elections were illegal.

Claiming that Shinde enjoys overall support of the organisational wing, the statement of Shinde faction alleged that “the support in the organisational wing claimed by respondent (Uddhav) is dubious and extreme in view of the fact that most of his supporters arise out of a constituency manipulated by him by a fraudulent and illegal constitutional amendment in the year 2018.”

“In January 2018 the constitution (of Shiv Sena) created under the aegis of the late Balasaheb Thackeray was illegally amended by the respondent (Uddhav) by not following the procedure prescribed under Article 14 of the 1999 constitution of Shiv Sena. In effect the change brought about was that every office bearer of every body that constituted the organisational wing was no longer to be elected as envisaged in the 1999 constitution and appointed at the sole whim of Party Pakhsha Pramukh i.e., the respondent (Uddhav) herein, the result of which is, every member that the respondent claims, support the respondent as Party Pakhsha Pramukh are just appointee of the respondent,” the statement claimed.

It further alleges that since the members in the organisational wing were appointed by Uddhav, they are loyal to him and hence lack democratic credentials and the support claimed by Uddhav in the organisational wing is void as it totally lacks legitimacy. “Since that support is the outcome of an illegal amendment to the constitution and the members constituting that support are no more than those nominated by the respondent, therefore loyal to him and totally lacking democratic credentials,” it said.

The statement by the Shinde faction further alleged, “In fact, this change in the constitution was the significant reason for the split in the party as is recorded in the minutes of the meeting of Pratinidhi Sabha (Shinde faction) dated 18.07.2022, the only persons who are legitimate members of Pratinidhi Sabha — the controlling body in the party organisation are MPs, MLAs and the elected representatives in local bodies/government, the majority of whom without a doubt supports the petitioner.”

Uddhav-led Sena, however, refuted the allegations made by the Shinde faction and claimed in their statement that the Pratinidhi Sabha held by them was contrary to the party constitution and as such cannot be countenanced in law.

“The petitioner (Shinde) has never challenged the organisational elections before any competent forum. Secondly, there is not even a whisper or shred of evidence to show that the petitioner had at all objected to any amendment in the party constitution and/or any appointment made from 2018 to the pratinidhi sabha or the Rashtriya Karyakarini,” the submission made by it said.