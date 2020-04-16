Uddhav holds meeting with hospital CEOs

“It is a challenge before the state and the medical fraternity to cure patients and reduce the mortality rate, Uddhav said. (Representational/Express File) “It is a challenge before the state and the medical fraternity to cure patients and reduce the mortality rate, Uddhav said. (Representational/Express File)

In a video conference meeting with the chief executive officers (CEOs) of prominent private hospitals in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said it is a challenge before the state and the medical fraternity to cure patients and reduce the mortality rate.

Maharashtra, with a 6.6 per cent mortality rate, is among the worst three affected states in India. At least 187 people have died and 2,916 people remain infected. Mumbai contributes to 66 per cent of total state case burden.

“It is a challenge before the state and the medical fraternity to cure patients and reduce the mortality rate. In any case, patient management should be best in the state,” Uddhav said at the conference, which was attended by the CEOs of hospitals like Saifee, Fortis, Wockhardt, Hinduja, Hiranadani, Kokilaben and Seven Hills.

Hospital officials said coordination between government and private hospitals regarding transfer of critical patients to each other’s facilities came up at the meeting. Private hospitals were asked how they could further help, as civic-run hospitals in Mumbai are already running to their full capacity. So far, only three private hospitals — Saifee, Nanavati and Wockhardt — have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals to treat critical patients. The management of the three dedicated hospitals and coordination among them was discussed, said an official.

Officials also said that the other issues discussed included how patients should be cared for, requirement of medical equipment, standard treatment procedure and availability of ICU beds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.