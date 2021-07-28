Uddhav has ability, will lead nation, says Raut

Maintaining that Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has the ability to lead the nation, party MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the day when Thackeray will at the helm will come soon.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said: “Thackeray is popular as the chief minister. But the nation also has expectations from him in the future. Today, I would like to reiterate that if the nation needs a strong nationalist and pro-Hindu leadership like Uddhav Thackeray’s in the future, he is capable of leading. And I’m sure he will lead.”

Earlier in the day, Raut, while wishing Thackeray on his birthday Tuesday, had tweeted the CM has the ability to lead the nation.

Responding to Raut’s comment, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “We will be happy if any leader from Maharashtra comes forward to lead at the national level and gets the support of the people.”

Another Sena MP, Rahul Shewale, also expressed similar views while referring to former chief minister and Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan’s statement that Thackeray is a popular leader and should be made the Prime Minister.