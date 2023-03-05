Uddhav Thackeray to hold first public rally today after losing Shiv Sena party name, symbol

After losing his party name Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow poll symbol to the rival faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will hold his first public rally in Ratnagiri district’s Khed on Sunday evening.

The Khed rally will be a significant show of strength for the Uddhav-led Sena faction amid the ongoing crisis in the Sena. During the rally, Uddhav is expected to take on the Shinde-led Sena and friend-turned-foe BJP. Coincidentally, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance will also be undertaking an Ashirwad Yatra in all six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai starting Sunday.

After the Election Commission of India recognised the Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’, Uddhav had announced a state-wide tour starting from Khed in the Konkan region to protest against the “injustice”. He had also appealed to party cadres to ensure that the ground is filled with a sea of people and that the faction’s strength is visible. “We will take our battle against injustice to the public,” Uddhav Thackeray had said.

The Konkan region, where Uddhav is holding his first public rally, is considered to be the traditional stronghold of the Shiv Sena. However, the defection of a few senior party leaders from the region, such as Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar, Bharat Gogawale and Uday Samant who joined the Shinde faction, has weakened the party’s base here, and the rally aims to consolidate the remaining supporters. Kadam is the MLA from Khed.

Ahead of the rally on Sunday evening, the venue Golibar ground and Khed area has turned saffron, with flags and posters of the Thackerays everywhere. A 30-second video teaser released by Shiv Sena (UBT) has a voice-over by Uddhav in which he is heard saying, “I am willing to walk on the hot bed of embers, are you? I want with me Sainiks who will launch an attack on injustice and not those who will betray by attacking from behind.” The reference was apparently to the rebellion led by Shinde and other MLAs.

Several other teasers and posters of the rally are being circulated on social media with the tag lines ‘Chalo Khed, Aata Ladhayachay Jinke Paryant (Now we have to fight until we win)’ and ‘Nishtha Matoshree Shi, Imaan Bhagwyashi (allegiance should be with the Thackerays and loyalty with saffron)’.

Uddhav’s state-wide outreach is seen as a bid to boost the morale of Shiv Sainiks and keep the flock together.