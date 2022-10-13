scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

‘Unfair advantage’: Uddhav faction writes to EC, complains of bias towards Shinde faction

In a four-page letter, the Uddhav faction alleged that certain EC actions gave the Shinde faction an advantage and allowed them to get the name and symbol of their choice.

CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray on the Dussehra rally stages in BKC and Shivaji Park respectively. (Source: YouTube)

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted fresh party names and poll symbols to Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav faction on Thursday wrote to the poll body, accusing it of being unfair and being biased in favour of the Shinde faction.

In a four-page letter, the Uddhav faction alleged that actions such as making its suggestions for party name and symbol public and later deleting it and expediting the orders and date of submission of documents gave the Shinde faction an advantage and allowed them to get the name and symbol of their choice.

“The events that have taken place since filing of the petition, including recent orders allocating interim names and symbols to the parties, have led the respondent (Uddhav faction) to have a serious apprehension that this Hon’ble Commission is biased in favour of the petitioner (Shinde faction) in the above-mentioned dispute case,” the letter said.

A communication from Uddhav to the EC, listing options of party names and symbols was published by the EC on its website, giving an unfair advantage to the Shinde faction, the Uddhav faction alleged. The suggested names and symbols “was a communication meant only for the Hon’ble Commission…”, the letter said. “However, much to the surprise and dismay of the respondent (Uddhav faction), the Hon’ble Commission uploaded the said letter on its website making it accessible to everyone, including the petitioner (Shinde faction),” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

The Uddhav faction pointed out that this was done even before the EC had taken a decision regarding the allocation of symbols, “and possibly even before the petitioner had submitted his own list of proposed symbols and names, thus giving the petitioner and his group a clear unfair advantage”.

Pointing out that the EC then deleted this letter from its website, the letter stated, “Needless to say, no letter of the petitioner stating his preference of symbols and names was ever uploaded on the website”.

While the Shinde faction was allotted the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and a pair of swords and a shield as its party symbol, the Uddhav faction got the name Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and a mashaal or lit torch as its poll symbol.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The allocation of a new symbol and party name was necessitated after the Shinde faction wrote to the EC demanding urgency in allotting the Sena poll symbol of a bow and arrow to its faction in the backdrop of the upcoming Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:00:30 pm
Next Story

Uttarakhand: Day after woman dies in firing, murder case registered against UP police team

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement