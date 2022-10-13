‘Unfair advantage’: Uddhav faction writes to EC, complains of bias towards Shinde faction

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted fresh party names and poll symbols to Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav faction on Thursday wrote to the poll body, accusing it of being unfair and being biased in favour of the Shinde faction.

In a four-page letter, the Uddhav faction alleged that actions such as making its suggestions for party name and symbol public and later deleting it and expediting the orders and date of submission of documents gave the Shinde faction an advantage and allowed them to get the name and symbol of their choice.

“The events that have taken place since filing of the petition, including recent orders allocating interim names and symbols to the parties, have led the respondent (Uddhav faction) to have a serious apprehension that this Hon’ble Commission is biased in favour of the petitioner (Shinde faction) in the above-mentioned dispute case,” the letter said.

A communication from Uddhav to the EC, listing options of party names and symbols was published by the EC on its website, giving an unfair advantage to the Shinde faction, the Uddhav faction alleged. The suggested names and symbols “was a communication meant only for the Hon’ble Commission…”, the letter said. “However, much to the surprise and dismay of the respondent (Uddhav faction), the Hon’ble Commission uploaded the said letter on its website making it accessible to everyone, including the petitioner (Shinde faction),” it added.

The Uddhav faction pointed out that this was done even before the EC had taken a decision regarding the allocation of symbols, “and possibly even before the petitioner had submitted his own list of proposed symbols and names, thus giving the petitioner and his group a clear unfair advantage”.

Pointing out that the EC then deleted this letter from its website, the letter stated, “Needless to say, no letter of the petitioner stating his preference of symbols and names was ever uploaded on the website”.

While the Shinde faction was allotted the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and a pair of swords and a shield as its party symbol, the Uddhav faction got the name Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and a mashaal or lit torch as its poll symbol.

The allocation of a new symbol and party name was necessitated after the Shinde faction wrote to the EC demanding urgency in allotting the Sena poll symbol of a bow and arrow to its faction in the backdrop of the upcoming Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll.