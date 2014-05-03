Uddhav distances himself from Saamana edit against Gujaratis

CM Prithviraj Chavan inaugurates a circuit house in Thane named after Raghoji Ramji Bhangre, a prominent freedom fighter from the Adivasi community, on Friday. DEEPAK JOSHI

In a move aimed at soothing the ruffled feathers of the Gujarati community, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has distanced himself from the vitriolic editorial that appeared in his party mouthpiece Saamana against the Gujarati community.

In a statement issued in his name, Thackeray has said the unity between the Gujarati and Marathi community is unbreakabale and certainpeople fearful of this union are trying to spoil relationship between the two communities.

“The bonding of the Marathi and Gujarati community will not be broken. Because our two communities have come together, some people who are afraid about their own future are now trying to create differences between us. Let us beware of such people and maintain our unity,”Thackeray said.

Interestingly Sanjay Raut, a close confidant of Thackeray, is the executive editor of the paper and is known to write most of the edits that appear in Saamana.

“In this Lok Sabha elections, in order to install a strong government at the Centre, everyone in Maharashtra has voted unitedly. Particularly the brothers and sisters of the Hindu and the Hindutva following Marathi and Gujarati community have done an amazing job. The unity shown by them is making some people nervous,” Thackeray said.

He claimed even the late Sena Chief Bal Thackeray spoke good about the Gujarati community and how an alliance between Marathis and Gujaratis could mean benefits for the nation. “Balasaheb Thackeray always used to say that if Marathis and Gujaratis came together, they would create a miracle in the country. We feel that in this 2014 elections, we are going to see the precursor of this miracle,” the Sena chief said, adding that the two communities should stick together to bring a saffron government in Maharashtra as well.

In an editorial written on May 1, Saamana had taken pot shots at the Gujarati community and had questioned why Gujarati traders who support Modi never stepped out of their highrises to celebrate Maharashtra Day.

“Staying in Mumbai the have enjoyed the benefits of the wealth. They have filled their coffers. They have exploited Mumbai like a prostitute. People who came here carrying a tumbler (lota) have created cities of gold for themselves. On this wealth created from Mumbai, these industrialists are manipulating Indian polity. They are scheming as to who should be made the prime minister and who should be brought down,” the edit said.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray also claimed the edit was translated wrongly by journalists. “There has been no ‘lashing out’ at anyone. In fact, it urges for a common identity and realization of the janma bhoomi and karma bhoomi of many generations of Gujaratis – Mumbai, (sic),” Aditya Thackeray said in a post on a social media site.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App