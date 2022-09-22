Uddhav dares Shah: Hold Mumbai civic elections in a month

With an eye on the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attacked the BJP and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct civic elections within a month. Addressing his first rally since resigning from the chief minister’s post in June, Thackeray also urged his party workers to fight the forthcoming BMC elections as if it was the first election of their lives.

“If you have the courage, then hold the civic elections within a month’s time. We also know how to wrestle and let’s see who wins…,” Thackeray said while addressing a rally of party functionaries at Nesco exhibition ground in Goregaon.

He said Shah’s “Shah-niti of divide and rule” will no longer work in the state and the party was prepared for the election.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had told BJP workers that every election should be fought thinking it was the last election of their lives, Thackeray said, “Yes, this is your last election,” and then told his party workers to fight the election as if it was the first election of their lives.

Emphasising that Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park only, Thackeray announced a new slogan of the party for BMC elections ‘What we say, we do’. He told his party workers to be prepared to contest the elections

with full force.

The Sena chief also accused the current government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis, of lying about the Vedanta-Foxconn project which went to Gujarat, and urged them to get the project back. “The Vedanta project went to Gujarat, but they are lying. You should be ashamed. But you are indulging in blame game. Instead, let’s come together and bring it back. I will also come with you,” he said, claiming that all projects were going to Gujarat.

He also criticised BJP for taking politicians with allegations of corruption in their party. “You (BJP) keep talking about corruption but those who are corrupt, you are giving them clean chit. Is there a human laundry in which all the corruption allegations get washed? What kind of machine is this, is there any beauty cream,” asked Thackeray.

He also said the BJP-Shinde government should not speak against corruption since its image was that of a khoke government (implying deals involving crores) and it should first try to distance themselves from that image.

Thackeray also took a dig at Shah, stating that he won’t succeed and his “Shah-niti of divide and rule” would no longer work in the state.

“None of your tactics will work now. You try and divide Hindu and Muslims, Marathi and non-Marathi. But not only Hindus but Muslims and non-Marathis from all communities are also with the Shiv Sena and would be with the party. We worked for all communities without discrimination in the state during the pandemic,” said Thackeray.