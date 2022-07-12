Uddhav camp files caveat in ECI, seeks to be heard if any plea is filed in regard to party

Amid the ongoing tussle between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the faction of 40 MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over claims of “real Shiv Sena” and retention of the electoral symbol bow and arrow, the Thackeray camp on Monday filed a caveat before the Election Commission of India (ECI), asking to be heard if any plea is filed in regard to the Sena by any party. In the caveat, the Thackeray-led Sena requested the ECI to not pass any order or decision before hearing it.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Sena leader Anil Desai said, “We have filed a caveat with the ECI, requesting it to make the original Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Thackeray) a party to the case if any party or group approaches the ECI with regard to any matter related to Shiv Sena.”

He said the move is in view of the current political situation in the state and is not related to the party symbol. “It’s not about symbol because the symbol will always remain with the original Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray,” Desai told The Indian Express.

According to party leaders, in its national executive party committee, Sena had earlier passed a resolution stating that not one should be allowed to take stake to the name Shiv Sena.