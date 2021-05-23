scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Uddhav Thackeray bats for institution giving technical, scientific advice to protect nature

CM Uddhav said, “Last year, there was Cyclone Nisarga, this year, it's Cyclone Tauktae. We talk about climate change only when cyclones come. But are we going to consider what causes climate change?”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 23, 2021 1:19:25 am
Thackeray made the remarks while speaking at a webinar organised by the state forest department on International Day for Biological Diversity.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said an institution to provide technical and scientific advice on protecting nature while carrying out development works should be set up in Maharashtra.

Thackeray made the remarks while speaking at a webinar organised by the state forest department on International Day for Biological Diversity.

“We are degrading the environment in the name of development. When the proposals for deforestation and development come, we oppose them. This does not mean that we are opposed to development. But we accept the concept of nature-friendly development,” he said.

Thackeray asked whether climate change will ever be considered. “Last year, there was Cyclone Nisarga, this year, it’s Cyclone Tauktae. We talk about climate change only when cyclones come. But are we going to consider what causes climate change?”

