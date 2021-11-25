Uddhav attends cabinet meet virtually from hospital

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday attended the state cabinet held at Sahyadri Guest House through video conferencing from HN Reliance Hospital.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, at the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wished Thackeray on behalf of all cabinet colleagues, who also inquired about the latter’s health and recovery.

Thackeray said, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support in this illness.” He said he is undergoing physiotherapy.

During the meeting, issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination were discussed. Transport Minister Anil Parab briefed the cabinet about the steps taken by the state government regarding the strike of MSRTC employees.

“The Covid situation is getting worse in Europe and we also need to take adequate care in Maharashtra. In districts with low vaccination rates, vaccination should be completed as soon as possible and tests should be increased. The risk of Covid-19 is not completely gone. Everyone should strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Thackeray.