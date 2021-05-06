Terming the Supreme court quashing the Maratha reservation “unfortunate”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray threw the ball in the court of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to take “an urgent decision” towards restoring the quota. Thackeray, in his address to the state on Wednesday night, said that he would also write a letter to them on the same and appealed to the Maratha community to maintain peace.

Thackeray said the state government’s decision to grant the quota was in response to a demand from the Maratha community, and it had been passed by all political parties in the state legislature.

“The state’s decision based on the Gaikwad committee recommendations has been rejected by the SC. Maharashtra decided to give reservation only to protect the self-esteem of the Maratha community. The government took the decision due to the outcry of the deprived section,” he added.

He further said that the SC has ruled that while the state does not have the power to Uddhav asks PM, President to take urgent decision on quota decide on the quota, but the Union government and the President do. “In a way, this is guidance to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Maharashtra. So, with folded hands, I request the Prime Minister and the President to take an urgent decision on (granting) the Maratha reservation,” added Thackeray.

The CM pointed out that earlier, the Centre had taken quick decisions in the Shah Bano case, in connection with the Atrocities Act and on Article 370. “For that, it made necessary amendments in the Constitution. Now, the same promptness should be shown regarding Maratha reservation,” he said.

Thackeray said that Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje has been seeking an appointment with the PM regarding Maratha reservation since last year. “Why did the PM not give him an appointment? I am asking this question, as the PM has the right to decide on Maratha reservation,” he added.

Thackeray, during his address to the state, said, “While I am requesting the PM and the President to take a decision on the issue, I will also write a letter to them tomorrow. If required, we will go to meet them there (Delhi).”

He added that the SC verdict is being studied by a team of senior lawyers to assess what the court has said and whether there is any other option. “The demand of Maratha reservation is not just of a community but is of Maharashtra. I am sure that the PM and the President will not disrespect it,” he said.

Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not fight the case properly in SC, Thackeray said, “We had deputed the same set of lawyers, who had appeared for the state in the HC, in the SC, along with few more lawyers. We fought the battle with full might.”

He said the decision should not be used to “spoil the atmosphere” in Maharashtra. “People should not be provoked. The legal battle will continue till we win,” said the CM, urging the Maratha community to not fall prey to the provocations of the anti-social elements.