Uddhav asks industry dept to draw up action plan to attract more investors

With the state’s finances hit by the pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Industry department to draw up an action plan for attracting investments in the state.

The CM held a meeting with the senior bureaucrats to review the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the state on Thursday. “Maharashtra attracts the highest FDA in India and should continue as an attractive option for investors. For that, the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ should be implemented effectively. So, an action plan for effective implementation of the Ease of Doing Business should be drawn up,” Thackeray said.

Officials from the Industry Department made a presentation before Thackeray on the various measures taken up by the state in the past few years and on the way ahead. Some of the issues discussed include making online services mandatory and reducing physical contacts for investors, focusing on the delivery of service and grievance redressal among others.

In June, the state government had signed 12 major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with foreign and Indian companies with an investment worth Rs 16,100 crore. Thackeray had then promised the investors all “forms of assistance” for setting up their facilities without any hurdles.

