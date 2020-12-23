Uddhav asks DCs to study treatment method for new Covid variant

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state Covid-19 task force to study the treatment method for the new fast-spreading variant of the virus found in the United Kingdom.

Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors a day after he announced night curfew and 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers coming from Europe and Middle East. In the backdrop of the new fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 found in the UK, Thackeray instructed all district collectors to be vigilant, increase the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted and make the use of masks mandatory for people and fine those who flout norms.

“The task force should study the treatment method for the new variant,” said Thackeray, adding that the task force should also study whether there are any genetic changes in the virus at the ground level in the state.

The CM further instructed district collectors to maintain adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators, medicines and isolation facilities. “The treatment and testing capacity should be maintained as per the speed at which the new variant spreads. Penal action should be taken against people who do not wear masks,” said Thackeray.

On night curfew being imposed in municipal areas between 11 pm and 6 am from Tuesday, Thackeray urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during the period.

He also reviewed the preparations for vaccination, including the mechanism, data collection of health workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase and arrangement of cold storages among others. The district task force should also hold meetings regarding the vaccination process, said Thackeray.

