Uddhav appoints Anand Dighe’s nephew as Sena’s Thane district unit head

August 1, 2022 1:32:46 am
SHIV SENA has appointed Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe as the head of the Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit. Shiv Sena had faced a huge vacuum after Eknath Shinde formed another group.
On Sunday, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Dighe (35) and made him the Thane chief, while Anita Birje was made his deputy. She is a long term of Shiv Sainik and had not allowed Shinde to enter Shiv Sena shakha in Thane.
Pradeep Shinde was made the Thane city chief and Chintamani Karkhanis was made regional spokesperson. Though most of the Shiv Sena in Thane has joined the Shinde faction, MP Rajan Vichare is still with Sena.
Shinde had claimed that he was the real Shiv Sena and followed Hindutva like Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe. By appointing Kedar Dighe as Thane chief, Thackeray has shown that the real heir of Shinde’s mentor, Anand Dighe, is with Shiv Sena.
Dighe, who died in a road accident in 2001, had worked extensively to help Shiv Sena grow in Thane district and after his death Shinde worked for the Sena in Thane district and Palghar area.
