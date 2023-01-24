scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Uddhav announces pact with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

"The Shiv Sena and VBA have decided to come together. The future political roadmap will be decided depending on the situation that prevails at that particular moment," said Thackeray at a joint press conference with Ambedkar in Mumbai.

Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar after jointly addressing a press conference regarding their alliance at Ambedkar Bhavan on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced an electoral alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Thackeray, whose Sena faction is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Congress and NCP, said his two allies had no problem with Ambedkar joining hands with them. However, the Congress-NCP’s response to the alliance announcement was muted.

Ambedkar also said the Sena (UBT)’s Hindutva is acceptable to the VBA. “We accept the Hindutva that Prabodhankar Thackeray has laid out. The Shiv Sena is a party based on Balasaheb’s ideas and Hindutva.”

Pawar had said on Sunday that he doesn’t wish to speak on the issue and Ajit Pawar would speak on the matter.

The Congress said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA fold.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:00 IST
