Uddhav announces pact with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced an electoral alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Thackeray, whose Sena faction is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Congress and NCP, said his two allies had no problem with Ambedkar joining hands with them. However, the Congress-NCP’s response to the alliance announcement was muted.

“The Shiv Sena and VBA have decided to come together. The future political roadmap will be decided depending on the situation that prevails at that particular moment,” said Thackeray at a joint press conference with Ambedkar in Mumbai.

Ambedkar also said the Sena (UBT)’s Hindutva is acceptable to the VBA. “We accept the Hindutva that Prabodhankar Thackeray has laid out. The Shiv Sena is a party based on Balasaheb’s ideas and Hindutva.”

Pawar had said on Sunday that he doesn’t wish to speak on the issue and Ajit Pawar would speak on the matter.

The Congress said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA fold.