Uddhav a big face in Oppn but emphasis is to unite Oppn now, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that party president Uddhav Thackeray was an important face among Opposition leaders when it comes to becoming a candidate for the post of the Prime Minister. He, however, said the emphasis right now is on uniting the Opposition and the PM face can be decided later.

Raut was responding to mediapersons who asked if Thackeray would be the face of the Opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “It’s not that easy to predict now. Uddhav Thackeray is already a big face in the Opposition. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had decided that if Thackeray becomes the CM, we will form the government. So, we came together and formed the government.”

“Now, we are leading the fight as the Opposition in Maharashtra. Among the prominent faces in the Opposition in the country, Uddhav Thackeray’s face is considered to be important by many. This is because Maharashtra is a big state, he is Hindutvawadi… There are many such things,” he said.

Raut, however, said that Opposition parties need to unite rather than think or talk about who will be the PM candidate. “We can decide who will be the Prime Minister later. But first, it is important to come together and contest elections. Uddhv Thackeray is also emphasising on bring all Opposition parties together,” he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is planning to organise a meeting of all Opposition parties across the country in Mumbai in March. A party leader said top Opposition leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandra Shekhar Rao, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders are expected to attend the meet.