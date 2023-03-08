scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Uddhav a big face in Oppn but emphasis is to unite Oppn now, says Sanjay Raut

“Now, we are leading the fight as the Opposition in Maharashtra. Among the prominent faces in the Opposition in the country, Uddhav Thackeray's face is considered to be important by many. This is because Maharashtra is a big state, he is Hindutvawadi... There are many such things," he said.

Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsRaut, however, said that Opposition parties need to unite rather than think or talk about who will be the PM candidate. “We can decide who will be the Prime Minister later. But first, it is important to come together and contest elections. Uddhv Thackeray is also emphasising on bring all Opposition parties together," he added.
Listen to this article
Uddhav a big face in Oppn but emphasis is to unite Oppn now, says Sanjay Raut
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that party president Uddhav Thackeray was an important face among Opposition leaders when it comes to becoming a candidate for the post of the Prime Minister. He, however, said the emphasis right now is on uniting the Opposition and the PM face can be decided later.

Raut was responding to mediapersons who asked if Thackeray would be the face of the Opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “It’s not that easy to predict now. Uddhav Thackeray is already a big face in the Opposition. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had decided that if Thackeray becomes the CM, we will form the government. So, we came together and formed the government.”

“Now, we are leading the fight as the Opposition in Maharashtra. Among the prominent faces in the Opposition in the country, Uddhav Thackeray’s face is considered to be important by many. This is because Maharashtra is a big state, he is Hindutvawadi… There are many such things,” he said.

Raut, however, said that Opposition parties need to unite rather than think or talk about who will be the PM candidate. “We can decide who will be the Prime Minister later. But first, it is important to come together and contest elections. Uddhv Thackeray is also emphasising on bring all Opposition parties together,” he added.

Also Read
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...
Former Sena corporator booked for ‘possessing disproportionate assets’
Mumbai News Live Updates: Hailstorms flatten crops in parts of north Maha...
Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evid...

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is planning to organise a meeting of all Opposition parties across the country in Mumbai in March. A party leader said top Opposition leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandra Shekhar Rao, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders are expected to attend the meet.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 02:33 IST
Next Story

Two Nigerians arrested for ‘trying to smuggle in 2.9-kg cocaine’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close