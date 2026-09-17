UCC rollout: Amit Shah sets 2029 deadline for BJP-ruled states, Maharashtra yet to begin consultations

Maharashtra’s seven-member committee, tasked with preparing the state’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, has met only once even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a 2029 deadline to implement the proposal in all 21 BJP NDA-ruled states.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Amit Shah announced that UCC would be implemented in all NDA-ruled states before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A day later, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Maharashtra committee was preparing the draft, and UCC implementation would begin soon after. In fact, Fadnavis also said the state government aims to table the UCC Bill in the Assembly during the winter session in December.