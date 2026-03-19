‘Submit report on UCC in a month’: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directs govt after BJP legislator’s demand

Days after passing the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, the state government has begun moving towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra, on the lines of Uttarakhand.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed several departments, including Law and Judiciary, General Administration, Home, and Women and Child Welfare, to submit replies within one month to a Calling Attention motion raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Parinay Phuke.

“We have received a letter from the minister that the issue concerns several departments. Since the issue is of extreme importance, I hereby ask all the departments to submit a written reply to you (Phuke) within one month. If the reply is not received, then let me or the council chairperson know about it and we will hold a meeting on it,” Gorhe said.