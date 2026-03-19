‘Submit report on UCC in a month’: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directs govt after BJP legislator’s demand

BJP MLC Parinay Phuke had raised the motion, addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking clarity on the implementation of UCC. 

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMar 19, 2026 02:28 PM IST
The Legislative Council has asked the government to submit a report within one month on its implementation.The Uniform Civil Code Maharashtra move has gained traction under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)
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Days after passing the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, the state government has begun moving towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra, on the lines of Uttarakhand.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed several departments, including Law and Judiciary, General Administration, Home, and Women and Child Welfare, to submit replies within one month to a Calling Attention motion raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Parinay Phuke.

“We have received a letter from the minister that the issue concerns several departments. Since the issue is of extreme importance, I hereby ask all the departments to submit a written reply to you (Phuke) within one month. If the reply is not received, then let me or the council chairperson know about it and we will hold a meeting on it,” Gorhe said.

Phuke had raised the motion, addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking clarity on the implementation of UCC. As the matter involves multiple departments, the Chief Minister’s Office informed the House that a response would be provided after consultation with all departments.

Although no formal reply was presented, Gorhe allowed Phuke to speak on the issue.

“Article 44 of the Indian Constitution mentions that the state should try to implement UCC. Instead of having different acts on marriage, divorce or adoption for different castes and religions, it is important to have one act in one nation,” Phuke said, giving reference to the Uttarakhand Government, which has brought UCC.

“We are the people who follow religion and work according to the Constitution. I request that the UCC be brought in the next session of the state legislature,” he added.

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Gorhe said the government intends to respond and has sought additional time. “We are sure that the sensitive issue will be handled,” she said.

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UCC has remained on the agenda of the Mahayuti government since Eknath Shinde served as chief minister. In 2023, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena demanded the introduction of a UCC bill in Maharashtra.

In the past, Devendra Fadnavis has also advocated for a uniform civil law across the country. In December 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he would discuss the issue with Fadnavis and then-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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